Google+ is the social backbone http://t.co/5bMu1EK via @radar
Google+ is the social backbone http://t.co/5bMu1EK via @radar
Im Community Management & Social Media Blog beschäftige ich mich seit 2008 mit grundlegenden Informationen (z.B. Was ist eigentlich Community Management? oder Definition Community Management) und aktuellen Entwicklungen aus dem Online-Umfeld, im speziellen zu den Themen Community Management, Community Manager, Social Media und Online-Medien.
EvoLve theme by WordPress Community Management Blog
Aktuelles und Informatives zum Thema Community Management
Trolling and cyber bullying in online communities are very difficult to stop for several reasons: 1. Community members don’t wish to violate libertarian ideologies that state everyone has the right to speak. 2. The distributed nature of online communities make it difficult for members to come to an agreement. 3. Deciding who should moderate and how create difficulty of community management.